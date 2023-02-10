Free tax prep help available at Carmel Clay Public Library

A decades-long program sponsored by the nonprofit AARP Foundation will continue offering free tax preparation services this year for all members of the Carmel community.

Although AARP is usually associated with senior citizens, the program is available to anyone filing taxes, regardless of their age, and participants do not need to be AARP members. The focus of the program is on those who are 60 years of age or older and those who are limited in income, but all residents of Carmel are invited to schedule an appointment. Similar programs are being offered at Noblesville, Westfield and Zionsville public libraries.

The services will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through April 12 at the Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 E. Main St., on the second floor in Conference Room B. They are offered on an appointment-only basis and may be scheduled by visiting carmelclaylibrary.org/tax-prep.

“Tax filing can be one of the biggest financial events of a person’s year, so this is a major free service,” said John Walsh, coordinator of the program in Carmel. “We feel great providing this service because it often saves individuals hundreds of dollars in their filings.”

The team is made up of 16 volunteers, all certified by the IRS. The IRS has predetermined the complexity and scope of tax issues they can handle through the program, and there are some restrictions, including filings that account for depreciation. As an example, people whose tax filings will include rental property income may not qualify. Anyone with questions regarding their eligibility may call the information line at 317-689-8519.

The team has more than 240 years of combined tax preparation experience as professional and volunteer preparers.