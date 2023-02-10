Local jeweler hosts black jewelry designers pop-up

Robert Goodman Jewelers in downtown Zionsville is hosting a pop-up event March 19 in a tribute to Black History Month, which began Feb. 1 and ends March 1.

The Black Jewelry Designers and Makers Pop-Up will include 10 Indianapolis-based Black jewelry designers and business owners who will display their jewelry for purchase in case tops and on tables from noon to 4 p.m. Other vendors at the pop-up will include the ChefTLC food truck and the Sip & Share Wines.

“Over the generations, Black designers have not been afforded the luxuries that the rest of us in the jewelry industry who are generational independents have had,” Goodman said. “(My wife) Rose-Marie and I should not be the only generational independent jewelers doing this.”

The event will be the fourth Black jewelry designer pop-up the shop has hosted. In 2021, Goodman reached out to local activist Dominic Dorsey to connect with participants who provided the designers with case tops for their products.

“Supporting the community is part of the human model, not a business model,” Goodman said. “This event is not for promoting business, it’s doing what is right and promoting other designers. Everyone is welcome.”

The store is at 106 N. Main St. in Zionsville.