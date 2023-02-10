Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Letter: Stop strewing scrubs along 106th Street 

Letter: Stop strewing scrubs along 106th Street 

0
By on Letters to the Editor

Editor, 

Whoever is strewing light blue medline scrubs along 106th Stereet between Springmill and Towne roads is asked to stop. Since last December I have gathered no fewer than 12 XXL or XXXL tops and today one pair of pants.

This is not only littering, using our common green spaces along the roads as a personal trash dump, but it also represents a disregard for the medical personnel who generally wear such scrubs when working with the feeble and sick. Is some CNA or orderly now required to spend hard-earned money to replace these carelessly tossed shirts and pants? How unfair!

If the garments are no longer needed, they should be donated to some charity like Goodwill or Thrifty Threads so that someone else can make use of the still whole and partly new items. They should not be hanging in the bushes, lying on the multi-use path and clogging the drains along 106th Street.

Alison Brown, Carmel 

 


More Headlines

City of Carmel announces 2023 road construction schedule  Your ViewsLetter: Remember the fragility of civil liberties Carmel in brief — January 31, 2023 In the spotlight: Individuals, businesses recognized at annual chamber event  Opinion: Destination unknown Alex MorozovSwan Solutions among few hiring in Ukraine
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact