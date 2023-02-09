Snapshot: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Dept. gets picture communication boards

Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies Kevin Neal and John Cline pause with picture communication boards that the sheriff’s department purchased through a grant provided by the Autism Society of America and Today’s Champions. The communication boards, which will be placed in patrol vehicles, will give police, firefighters and EMS providers a way to communicate with a person who may be nonverbal, have limited English skills, have autism or mental health issues. (Photo provided by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Dept.)
Snapshot: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Dept. gets picture communication boards0
