Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Dept. gets picture communication boards

Snapshot: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Dept. gets picture communication boards

0
By on Noblesville Community

Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies Kevin Neal and John Cline pause with picture communication boards that the sheriff’s department purchased through a grant provided by the Autism Society of America and Today’s Champions. The communication boards, which will be placed in patrol vehicles, will give police, firefighters and EMS providers a way to communicate with a person who may be nonverbal, have limited English skills, have autism or mental health issues. (Photo provided by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Dept.)


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — January 31, 2023 Heart and Soul Clinic receives $35K grant Snapshot: Westfield Police Dept. K-9 Pilot celebrates his birthday Zionsville Police Dept. child abuse, sexual exploitation task force executes search warrants in Boone, Tippecanoe counties Snapshot: Lawrence Fire Dept. retiree receives recognition Zionsville disputes unmade payment claim, fraud investigation underway
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact