Carmel City Council welcomes new member, approves several TIF allocation areas 

The Carmel City Council met Feb. 6 to vote on amendments to the Legacy Planned Unit Development, the creation of several TIF allocation areas and more.

What happened: Before the meeting, Judge Richard Campbell swore in new council member Teresa Ayers.

What it means: A Republican caucus selected Ayers to fill the Central District seat that became vacant after the death of Bruce Kimball. The term runs through the end of the year.

What’s next: Ayers is running against Chuck Ford and Leah York in the May 2 primary election. The winner will face Democrat Courtney Culver in the November general election.

What happened: The council voted 8-1 to amend the Legacy Planned Unit Development.

What it means: Advenir Oakley Development is planning to build 230 single-family rental homes and 120 apartments on 32 acres in the Legacy PUD area, which is south of 146th Street and west of River Road. The proposal required amendments to the Legacy PUD, which was approved in 2007. Councilor Sue Finkam, whose district includes the Legacy PUD area, voted against the amendment, as two nearby HOAs did not support it.

What happened: The council approved the creation of several allocation areas where tax increment financing will be used to fund elements of redevelopment projects.

What it means: The allocation areas are for redevelopment projects at 111th Street and Pennsylvania Street, Old Meridian and Main streets, 3rd Ave. SW and Industrial Drive, 126th Street and U.S. 31 and Illinois Street and 111th Street (northwest and southeast corners).

What’s next: The Carmel Redevelopment Commission will vote on the allocation areas to make them official.

What happened: The council approved rezoning nearly 15 acres at 10402 N. College Ave. from R-1 and B-1 to B-3 zoning.

What it means: The rezone will accommodate proposed improvements to Rosie’s Garden, which has operated since 1982. The business owners plan to replace the existing shop with a larger one, expand parking, make drainage improvements and add storage buildings.

What’s next: The project will go before the board of zoning appeals to petition for variances.

What happened: The council approved an 8.75 percent cost-of-living adjustment for emergency medical services fees charged by the Carmel Fire Dept. in 2023.

What it means: The fees automatically rise by 3 percent each year, but because of quickly rising inflation the cost to provide these services has increased faster than expected. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid recently set the 2023 ambulance inflation factor at 8.75 percent, which allows CFD to increase its fees by that amount.

What’s next: CFD will bill anyone transported in an ambulance in 2023 with the new rate. The department had not yet sent out bills for 2023 transports that occurred before the meeting.

What happened: The council approved dates that homeowners will not need city approval to use their property as a short-term rental.

What it means: The dates, which align with major events in the region, are April 8-9, May 26-30, July 1-4, Aug. 11-13, Sept. 2-4 and Dec. 1-2.