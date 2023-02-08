Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Pediatrician announces campaign for Carmel City Council’s West District seat
Anita Joshi files official paperwork to run for Carmel City Council. (Photo courtesy of Anita Joshi)

Pediatrician announces campaign for Carmel City Council’s West District seat

0
By on Carmel Community

Anita Joshi, a pediatrician who has lived in Carmel for 18 years, announced Feb. 2 that she is running for the Carmel City Council’s West District seat in this year’s municipal elections.

She is the only Democrat to file in the West District. Republicans Ven Tadikonda and Loren Matthes are running for the seat in the May 2 primary. The winner will face Joshi in the general election in November.

As a pediatrician, Joshi said she is focused on the future and creating a community that provides a safe place for kids to live, learn, grow and play.

“I want Carmel to be that place with environmentally sustainable, clean, healthy, safe neighborhoods, good infrastructure, having thriving arts and cultural organizations and wonderful athletics so that kids, no matter what their interests are, will find themselves growing up in that kind of positive environment and wanting to come back when they grow up and stay here,” she said.

As a business owner for 25 years, Joshi said she is used to working with people of all backgrounds and life experiences and knows how to bring them together. She believes her skills are key to serving as a city council member.

“You have to make good data-driven, fiscally responsible decisions when you run your own business, but you also have to bring in the voices and the people around you and hear what they have to say,” Joshi said. “That’s an important mix of things I can bring, and I want to be a voice for people in Carmel.”

Joshi’s community involvement includes serving on the board of the Center for Interfaith Cooperation, the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana and the Brebeuf Jesuit Board of Trustees. She is a member of the Hindu Temple of Central Indiana.

She and her husband, Dr. Arun Jain, have been married for more than 30 years and have two children pursuing university degrees. The couple enjoys hiking, gardening, scuba diving and traveling.

Learn more at JoshiForCarmel.com.


More Headlines

Democrat Eltz to limit campaign contributions while seeking Carmel City Council Southeast District seat Retired public finance advisor seeking West District seat on Carmel City Council Irvine joins race for Carmel City Council’s South Central District seat Democrat joins race for Carmel City Council’s North Central District seat Minnaar running for Carmel City Council’s Northeast District seat Johnson to run for District 5 Noblesville council seat
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact