Pediatrician announces campaign for Carmel City Council’s West District seat

Anita Joshi, a pediatrician who has lived in Carmel for 18 years, announced Feb. 2 that she is running for the Carmel City Council’s West District seat in this year’s municipal elections.

She is the only Democrat to file in the West District. Republicans Ven Tadikonda and Loren Matthes are running for the seat in the May 2 primary. The winner will face Joshi in the general election in November.

As a pediatrician, Joshi said she is focused on the future and creating a community that provides a safe place for kids to live, learn, grow and play.

“I want Carmel to be that place with environmentally sustainable, clean, healthy, safe neighborhoods, good infrastructure, having thriving arts and cultural organizations and wonderful athletics so that kids, no matter what their interests are, will find themselves growing up in that kind of positive environment and wanting to come back when they grow up and stay here,” she said.

As a business owner for 25 years, Joshi said she is used to working with people of all backgrounds and life experiences and knows how to bring them together. She believes her skills are key to serving as a city council member.

“You have to make good data-driven, fiscally responsible decisions when you run your own business, but you also have to bring in the voices and the people around you and hear what they have to say,” Joshi said. “That’s an important mix of things I can bring, and I want to be a voice for people in Carmel.”

Joshi’s community involvement includes serving on the board of the Center for Interfaith Cooperation, the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana and the Brebeuf Jesuit Board of Trustees. She is a member of the Hindu Temple of Central Indiana.

She and her husband, Dr. Arun Jain, have been married for more than 30 years and have two children pursuing university degrees. The couple enjoys hiking, gardening, scuba diving and traveling.

