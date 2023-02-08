Glynn embracing ‘people-oriented vision’ in campaign for Carmel mayor

After winning a primary and losing the general election by the narrowest of margins for a Statehouse seat in 2022, Fred Glynn was feeling a bit burned out by the campaign trail.

He wasn’t planning to jump into this year’s race for Carmel mayor, but as the deadline to file for the office neared, longtime supporters urged him to consider it, he said. So, less than two hours before filing closed, he visited the Hamilton County Elections Office to officially launch his campaign.

“My heart has always been in this,” Glynn said. “My supporters never wavered from me. A few of them started approaching me more over the last few weeks. I thought about it, and toward the end they came through (with support), and it made me want to jump in the race.”

Glynn, a Republican who served two terms on the Hamilton County Council, said he’d been considering another run for mayor since losing to incumbent Jim Brainard in the 2019 primary. Brainard finished with 55.8 percent of the vote, his closest margin of victory since his first run for office in 1995, when he earned 54.9 percent of votes.

This time Brainard is not running for reelection, so Glynn will face city councilors Kevin “Woody” Rider and Sue Finkam in the May 2 primary. The winner will run against Democrat Miles Nelson, also a city councilor, in the November general election.

Glynn said one focus of his campaign is ensuring Carmel is a city with vibrant neighborhoods that offer housing options for residents in all stages of life. He believes a government focused on its residents benefits in many ways.

“I think we need a more people-oriented vision. People always say that we’ve got to have a business-oriented vision, but if you attract the right people, they will bring those businesses,” Glynn said. “That’s the type of vision I want to present in this mayor’s race, and I think there will be a sharp alternative to what the other candidates are running on.”

Glynn, a Carmel resident for more than 20 years, said he believes Brainard’s administration has done many things well, such as the transformation of Keystone Parkway, but he would like to see a different approach to development and fiscal responsibility.

“I would do things differently as far as putting people first, (and not have) such a heavy government hand in development. We (should be) more of a referee as opposed to controlling every aspect of development,” Glynn said. “We need to not use up all the land so that we don’t have any green space left. I think that needs to be considered.”

Glynn and his wife, Beth, have one daughter. He works in insurance and enjoys visiting national parks to hike and spend time outdoors.