City of Carmel announces 2023 road construction schedule 

The City of Carmel is planning to add new roundabouts and begin or continue several road reconstruction projects this year, according to a schedule released Feb. 6 by the engineering department.

Work includes:

Spring projects

106th Street and N. College Ave. roundabout – Concrete and dirt work will continue until asphalt plants reopen in April to complete the project

Clara Knotts Drain/Stormwater work – The Hamilton County Surveyor’s Office will work on improvements in the Home Place and Washington areas.

3rd Ave. SW reconstruction – A full closure from Elm Street to City Center Drive is expected to begin on or after March 1. The project will include stormwater collection, pedestrian connectivity and road work.

Duke transmission line – On or after March 15, crews will be stationed on Veterans Way to pull the transmission line into a previously buried conduit. Expect a road closure between 1st St. SW and Main Street. Work is expected to be complete in April.

Monon Greenway reconstruction – Remaining work includes replacing bridges north of 116th Street and north of Smoky Row Road.

Main Street near Carmel High School – Work will continue to complete the roundabout at Lexington Boulevard, add pedestrian connectivity and improve the median and final surface of the road. Work is expected to begin on or after June 1.

Veterans Way and City Center Drive roundabout – A partial closure of City Center Drive is expected to begin on or after April 10. The roundabout will be constructed half at a time. Work is expected to be complete by July 4.

Summer projects

Street paving/resurfacing – Various streets throughout Carmel are set to be resurfaced in the summer. Learn more by calling the city’s street department at 317-733-2001.

Gray Road path project – A multi-use path will be constructed on the east side of Gray Road from 106th to 116th streets. It will replace the existing sidewalk. A start date has not been set.

College Avenue reconstruction – The project area stretches from 96th to 106th streets and will include adding two roundabouts and creation of a boulevard. Work is expected to last a year. A start date has not been set.

Fall projects

Hazel Dell Parkway and 106th Street roundabout – The project is expected to last 90 days and include a partial road closure, with north/south connectivity maintained on Hazel Dell Parkway. A start date has not been set.

Pathway projects – The timeline and scope of the work has not yet been determined.

Work to construct roundabouts at College Avenue and 96th Street and Westfield Boulevard and 106th Street are anticipated to occur in 2024.

Learn more about city road projects at CarmelLink.com or by contacting the city’s engineering department.