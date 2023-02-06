Sister City events will feature Italian pianist Attesti

Francesco Attesti is not only an internationally acclaimed classical pianist, but he also is the deputy mayor of Cortona, Italy.

So, that gives two purposes for his visit to Carmel to appear at two Carmel/Cortona Sister City Fellowship events.

“This is important to my city of Cortona to extend our friendship with the City of Carmel because I think we can explore business activities and cultural activities,” Attesti said. “We hope to start a good collaboration and a lot of exchanges in our businesses in Carmel and in Cortona.”

The events are presented by the Rotary Club of Carmel for the Sister City Fellowship. Cortona became a Sister City in 2022.

The Feb. 19 event will feature Attesti with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts.

Attesti will appear at a celebration fundraiser Feb. 17 with the AB&C Trio, which includes double bass player Maurizio Bozzi and percussionist and drummer Maicol Cucchi.

“It’s to present classical music in a jazz-progressive style,” Attesti said.

Attesti said the trio performs pieces by Wolfgang Mozart and Johann Sebastian Bach.

“We find a new way of expression, but we don’t go too far from the principal idea,” Attesti said of the jazz style.

The Feb. 17 event at Feinstein’s Cabaret at Hotel Carmichael begins with a black-tie, Cortona-inspired dinner, followed by the 7 p.m. concert.

The Palladium concert includes compositions by Gioachino Rossini, Aaron Copland and Edvard Grieg.

“It is full of Nordic and Scandinavian music,” Attesti said. “There are a lot of popular tunes blended together. It’s very beautiful.”

There is a “Elegantly Italian” VIP dessert reception at 8:30 p.m., featuring Italian-inspired desserts, coffees and liqueurs in the Cole Porter Ballroom at Hotel Carmichael.

This will be Attesti’s first appearance in the Indianapolis area.

Prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, Attesti said he visited the U.S. three or four times per year to perform since 2000. He finally was able to return to visit Florida for a series of concerts in June 2022.

“I’ve performed in most of the states, especially the East Coast and West Coast, and the Midwest with Detroit, Chicago and many other cities,” Attesti said. “This will be our first step. I am pleased to know better and deeper your city, the people and the business that is going on there. I can’t wait to be there.”

Attesti occasionally performs with an organist.

“That was quite common in the 19th century to have a pianist and organist together,” he said.

The 47-year-old Attesti, who was born in Cortona, has lived in various cities and nations, including London, Paris and Germany.

“I speak several languages and I have an international career because most of my contacts are abroad,” he said.

Attesti moved back to Cortona in 2009 and got involved with the government because a close friend asked for his help. He became deputy mayor in June 2019.

“We have a bunch of different (political) parties,” he said. “We didn’t want to be linked to any of those and we created our list with the key people of the community. Each person has a duty. My duty is to take care of cultural events and tourism.”

Attesti’s most recent album is “Deeply Mozart.” He specializes in Romantic and early 20th Century repertoire.

For more on his work, visit attesti.com. For tickets, visit arteditalia.org or thecenterpresents.org.