Fishers Arts & Cultural Commission awards grants to local nonprofits

The Fishers Arts & Culture Commission has announced recipients for its 2023 Fishers Arts & Culture Grant program. Nine local organizations were awarded a combined $50,750 in funding for local nonprofits and organizations that enhance the Fishers arts community.

The FACC grant program was launched in 2021. For the 2023 grant cycle, it raised the grant cap from $5,000 to $7,500. Funding for the grant program is allocated from the City of Fishers’ annual budget.

“This is our third year of providing grant funds to the Fishers community, and it is rewarding to see our community come together to support these projects” stated Katie Haigh, chair of the Fishers Arts & Culture Commission. “From mental health awareness with the traveling Forgiving Sea Project to dance battles hosted by 31Svn Dance Academy, 2023 will be a year packed full of meaningful cultural experiences around Fishers.”

Since the FACC’s creation, more than $142,000 in grants have been awarded to 37 local organizations to fund public art installations, community events and cultural celebrations throughout Fishers.

“The FACC grants have allowed Fishers Arts Council to support the musical arts alongside the visual arts,” said grant recipient Les Reinhardt, executive director of Fishers Arts Council. “These grants have connected us with more musicians and have helped us promote artists beyond our own means.”

Recipients of the 2023 Fishers Arts & Culture Commission Grant Program include:

Emerging Pears Foundation, $7,500, to host an inaugural event at Hub & Spoke showcasing various forms of artistry, including music, spoken word, dance, sculpture, painting, pastry arts, casting, photography, live performances, and black hair as an artform, with over 30 artists expected to participate. Emerging Pearls Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that supports initiatives regarding education, family advocacy, the arts, social justice, health and wellness, and economic stability.

Fishers Arts Council, $7,500, to host monthly Second Friday gallery receptions at the FAC Gallery at the Hub located at the Hamilton County Community Foundation, along with musical groups at the Spark!Fishers Art & Car Show in June and Harvest Fest in September. Fishers Arts Council is a nonprofit whose mission is to support, advocate, and cultivate visual and performing arts.



The Forgiving Sea Project, $7,500, to provide an interactive art installation and four public events during Mental Health Awareness Month in May. The art installation takes an innovative approach to healing. The Forgiving Sea Project is a nonprofit multi-media collaboration from Indianapolis artist Carolyn Springer and composer Joseph Lamm.

St. George Middle Eastern Festival, $6,500, to bring an authentic Middle Eastern band and dance troupe to their 26 th annual St. George Middle Eastern Festival. The annual, multi-day festival is hosted by St. George Orthodox Christian Church every September.

Shelley Feeney, artist and art educator, $5,750, to host pop-up printshops showcasing unique patterns found around Fishers, and to educate the public and students on silk-screening, concluding with a public showcase. Shelley Feeney is a passionate artist and art educator within HSE Schools.

31Svn Dance Academy, $4,000, to host a multi-part dance battle event that combines art, education, and friendly competition, concluding with a championship battle. 31Svn (3-1-7) Street Dance Academy offers multiple classes and believes in empowering students with the art of street dance and hip-hop culture.

Fishers Music Works, $4,000, to aid in the creation of a traveling public art sculpture featuring reclaimed musical instruments to honor the lives of Fishers residents Grant and Ashley Lansdell, who were tragically killed in a motor vehicle accident last year. Fishers Music Works is a nonprofit whose mission is to foster the enjoyment and appreciation of music within Fishers.

Resounding Joy ($4,000) to bring their Shine & Sing pediatric music therapy program to Fishers, including multiple sessions for children up to 10-years-old, along with caregiver classes. Resounding Joy Indiana is a nonprofit that provides music therapy.

Shaunt’e Lewis Art LLC ($4,000) to provide art programming for students as part of the Juneteenth Jubilee celebration. Shaunt’e Lewis is a nationally recognized award-winning artist currently featured in Meijer® stores with the 2023 Black History Month collection.

For more information, visit fishers.in.us/grants.