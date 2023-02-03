Glynn joins race for Carmel mayor

Fred Glynn, a former Hamilton County councilor, has joined the race to become the next mayor of Carmel.

He will face Carmel City Council members Kevin “Woody” Rider and Sue Finkam in the May 2 Republican primary. Another city councilor, Miles Nelson, is running as a Democrat. Candidate filing ended at noon Feb. 3.

Glynn was elected to the county council in 2014 and won a second term four years later. Last November he narrowly lost the race to become the District 32 state representative to Victoria Garcia Wilburn.

In 2019 he ran for Carmel mayor against incumbent Republican Jim Brainard, finishing with 44 percent of the vote.

This story will be updated.