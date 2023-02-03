Candidate filing concludes in Carmel for May primary election

Candidate filing for the May 2 municipal primary election ended Feb. 3. Candidates to file are:
Carmel mayor
- Kevin “Woody” Rider (R)
- Sue Finkam (R)
- Fred Glynn (R)
- Miles Nelson (D)
Carmel city clerk
- Jacob W. Quinn (R)
Carmel city court judge
- Brian G. Poindexter (R)
Carmel City Council Northwest District
- Sheldon Barnes (R)
- Danny Niederberger (R)
- Ryan Locke (R)
Carmel City Council North Central District
- Leah York (R)
- Teresa Ayers (R)
- Jonathan Blake (R) (Withdrawn from this race)
- Chuck Ford (R)
- Courtney Culver (D)
Carmel City Council South Central District
- Anthony (Tony) Green (R)
- Jessica Irvine (D)
Carmel City Council Northeast District
- Jason Engle (R)
- Shannon Minnaar (R)
Carmel City Council Southeast District
- Adam Aasen (R)
- Jeremy Eltz (D)
Carmel City Council West District
- Ven Tadikonda (R)
- Loren Matthes (R)
- Anita Joshi (D)
Carmel City Council at-large (vote for three)
- Rich Taylor (R)
- Matthew J. Snyder (R)
- Jeff Worrell (R)
- Jonathan K. Blake (R)
- Jake Madore (D)
- Sara Draper (D)