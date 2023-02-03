Carmel Clay Schools considers adjusting 2024 spring break in response to total solar eclipse

Current Publishing
Carmel Clay Schools is proposing a change to its calendar for the 2023-24 school year to accommodate a rare celestial event.

Carmel is in the path of a total solar eclipse that will occur April 8, 2024. The eclipse is set to begin at 2:50 p.m., with the sun completely blocked by the moon from 3:06 to 3:09 p.m., leading to several minutes of darkness in the middle of the day. That also happens to be when many elementary students are on the bus heading home.

The day of the eclipse is set to be the first day back in the classroom after spring break, but Beresford is proposing canceling classes. Instead, students would attend school on March 29, a Friday currently set to be the first day of spring break and be able to watch the eclipse outside of school.

“Families can get together and experience total darkness for 3 and a half minutes,” Beresford said.

Because Carmel will be a prime spot to view the total eclipse, many visitors are expected to be in the area that day. CCS may host a community event to view the eclipse, but details are still being discussed.

“It’s probably not a great idea to have school on that day, because of the unknowns,” Beresford said.

The school board is set to vote on the proposed calendar change at its February meeting.


