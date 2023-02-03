Democrat Eltz to limit campaign contributions while seeking Carmel City Council Southeast District seat

Democrat Jeremy Eltz filed Jan. 30 to run for Carmel City Council in the Southeast District. He is set to run against incumbent Republican Adam Aasen in the November general election, as no other candidates from either party had filed for the seat as of Feb. 1.

Eltz and his family moved to Carmel seven years ago because of the “excellent schools” and to be “closer to Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream.”

“Living in Carmel has been everything I wanted to provide my family with; great schools, parks and safe neighborhoods,” Eltz stated. “I want Carmel to continue to be a place where people can live, work and play while raising a family, starting a business and making friends.”

Eltz is the director of rural education for the Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning at the University of Indianapolis. He has a bachelor’s degree in biology, a master’s degree in teaching and a doctorate in educational leadership.

If elected, he said he intends to ensure constituents can weigh in on proposed city projects.

“My campaign will not be paid for by big donors, unlike my opponent. I am committed to limiting donations to under $100 per individual. We have to get big money out of politics to ensure our neighbors have a real opportunity to influence city council decisions,” Eltz stated. “My commitment to small donations may tie one hand behind my back, but it is a core belief of mine. Because of this belief, I can promise my neighbors that my city council vote can’t be bought; it will be decided by the people of the Southeast District.”

Eltz has served in the Carmel Democratic Club and on the board of the Indiana Afterschool Network. He ran for Hamilton County Council in 2018 and lost to incumbent Republican Fred Glynn.

He and his wife, Missy, have been married for 15 years and have two daughters, Macy and Mallory.

Learn more about Eltz by emailing electeltz@gmail.com or at Facebook.com/ElectEltz.