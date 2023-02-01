Mayoral candidate Stehr releases video series outlining vision for Zionsville

Zionsville mayoral candidate John Stehr, a Republican, has shared his three-part comprehensive plan for the next 15 years in a series of videos on his campaign and social media channels. The plan, called “Zionsville 2040,” addresses areas of public safety, growth, and economic development and marketing and communication. Stehr’s campaign released the videos over the course of several weeks. Stehr is a retired broadcast journalist who is vying for the Republican nomination with former Zionsville Community Schools Board member Jane Burgess in the May 2 primary election. To watch the videos, visit https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlQRavJ2NjpqZrdljmyjnelbotS6aRRYe.