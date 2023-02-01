Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Casino-themed gala raises funds for Carmel nonprofit supporting women

Casino-themed gala raises funds for Carmel nonprofit supporting women

0
By on Carmel Community

Purposeful Living held its sixth annual fundraising gala Jan. 27 at the 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. The nonprofit helps women find a supporting and loving community, according to the organization.

Purposeful Living founder Nadine McGowan spoke at the event about her travels to Africa and her inspiration to launch the organization.

“Purposeful Living exists to inspire and transform the modern woman, the woman who looks like she has it all together but behind closed doors, she’s hurting, searching or lonely,” McGowan said.

According to Brianna Downs, Purposeful Living social media and community engagement coordinator, the gala is the nonprofit’s biggest event of the year. The fundraiser, which raised more than $83,000, had a casino night theme that offered several games, giving guests the opportunity to win prizes.

“I think it’s the best event we’ve had,” Downs said. “I see these women all of the time and this is the one event where we all come together, bring our husbands and celebrate everything.”


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — January 31, 2023 Carmel in brief — January 24, 2023 Nonprofit, senator back bill for foster youth Carmel Winter Games return to Ice at Carter Green Feb. 10-11 Snapshot: Festival of Ice returns to Carmel Fishers Arts & Cultural Commission awards grants to local nonprofits
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact