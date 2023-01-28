Melton announces reelection bid

Zionsville Town Councilor Craig Melton announced Jan. 20 that he will seek reelection for the District 3 seat.

First elected in 2019, Melton, a Republican who has focused on safer connectivity between Zionsville and Whitestown and public safety, said he wants to continue focusing on those issues while continuing to improve District 3 services through cooperation with Boone County and neighboring municipalities to preserve and promote Zionsville.

“The Carpenter Nature Preserve is an example of an asset we must preserve.,” Melton said. “I will continue to work to lower taxes yet still support projects like this through the use of federal grants and charitable donations to the Zionsville Parks Foundation.”

Melton, a member of the Pathways Committee, has championed for the 3-mile expansion of the pathways.

“The Pathways Committee will continue to make recommendations and make updates to the Zionsville Pathways Master Plan and focus on the connectivity of the Zionsville Parks and with the help of ZCS connectivity between the schools,” he said.

Melton said he used his business experience to help create a stronger commercial and industrial tax base by negotiating with businesses that have settled in Zionzville.

“Having more businesses located in Zionsville will generate more taxes that can be used to improve the failing roads and expand infrastructure like our pathways,” he said.

The primary election is May 2. Melton’s opponents for the District 3 seat are Republicans Kyle Campbell and Kendrick Davis.

“I have worked very hard the last three years to study the towns claims and question those claims that are mislabeled or even misappropriated,” Melton said. “I have defended the Town of Zionsville reorganization documents and protected Perry Township from increased taxes for unwanted services. My opponents have narrow agendas that focus on ‘change’ or just one department within the town.”

Melton, a Zionsville resident since 2006, completed the Zionsville Fire Dept. Citizens Academy and was appointed to the Zionsville Non-Discriminatory Practices Review Committee and the Zionsville-Eagle Township Municipal Building Corp.

Melton and his wife, Jennifer, have four children.