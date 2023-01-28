Lusk announces candidacy for Zionsville Town Council seat

Zionsville resident Heather Lusk recently announced her candidacy for the District 4 seat on the Zionsville Town Council.

Author of “Hidden History of Boone County,” Lusk, a Republican made her first bid for a council seat. She said she has frequently attended Zionsville’s town council, plan commission, and parks and recreation meetings.

“I have a real appreciation and understanding of how the town is run, and the incredible people who work behind the scenes day-to-day,” Lusk said.

Lusk said ensuring Zionsville’s financial situation is under control is among her priorities, noting that it is the “most critical” need of the town.

“I feel we need to ensure the new mayor and town council work in tandem to know our financial status and be very open and transparent with the public about it,” Lusk said.

One way to ensure Zionsville can remain fiscally responsible, according to Lusk, is the 5-year master plan that the Zionsville Parks and Recreation Department presented to the Zionsville Town Council on Jan.17. The plan is for the development of the Carpenter Preserve. Two grants, the Next Level Conservation Trust and the Land and Water Conservation Fund, totaling $3.5M, were awarded for development of the land and amenities for the Zionsville community.

“I think the two grants are wonderful opportunities to move forward and to remain fiscally responsible to constituents while providing amenities that make Zionsville special,” Lusk said.

Lusk has a background in marketing and public relations with an expertise in crisis management and internal and community relations. She left her career to stay home with her two daughters, Mara and Annabel, and became a community volunteer in Zionsville.

For the last 10 years, she has been a freelance writer and a marketing and public relations consultant.

Lusk, married to husband Scott, have lived in Zionsville for the last 14 years.