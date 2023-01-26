Current Publishing
Westfield Washington Schools to build new elementary, middle schools

Westfield Washington Schools announced Thursday evening that it plans to build a new elementary and new middle school under a plan touted as Destination Westfield.

The district says a new elementary school will be constructed at 171st Street and Towne Road, while a second middle school will be built at State Road 32 and Centennial Road.

In addition, officials are planning to keep fifth grade in elementary schools and move sixth grade to middle school. However, that change isn’t expected to occur for a few years, according to the district.

The district also announced that it is planning to convert the Westfield Intermediate School into an eighth elementary school and renovate or rebuild Shamrock Springs Elementary School.

A renovation of Carey Ridge Elementary School will get underway this spring to expand capacity in order to serve students and families in the school’s special education program.


