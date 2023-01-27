Obituary: Feras Mash 

Current Publishing
Feras Mash

Feras Mash, 53, of Carmel, died Jan. 25. He was born Nov. 1, 1969, in Amman, Jordan. He was a graduate of Purdue University, and received his PhD from Rochville University.

Feras owned Computer Trouble Shooters of Carmel for 15 years, before retiring in 2022.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, 325 E. Carmel Dr.

Feras is survived by his wife, Becki; daughters, Maya Mash, Ashley Mash and Natacha Mash; stepchildren, Emily O’Neal and Levi O’Neal; parents, Khair Mash and Rosie Shahin; siblings, Tamara Mash, Yanal Mash and Tamer Mash.

