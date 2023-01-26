Modern Aesthetics opens on Main Street in Zionsville

Jordan Lee was searching for a perfect combination of health care and beauty for her new business in downtown Zionsville.

“I began to feel a pull in 2022 towards a new venture where I could continue my experience in health care and my passion for beauty,” Lee said. “I always loved helping individuals become the best version of themselves. That brings me happiness and joy, and with 20 years of experience in the health care industry, the concept of Modern Aesthetics in Zionsville came to be, and I realized I could do both.”

Modern Aesthetics, a full-service aesthetics spa, had its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 12 at 625 S. Main St., Suite 200, in Zionsville.

Lee, who moved to Zionsville in 2014 to raise her family, previously owned Pure Home Health Care in 2011, a home health care business geared toward seniors.

Modern Aesthetics is open Tuesday through Saturday with varying hours and offers services such as laser skin resurfacing treatment, nonsurgical facelifts, injectables and fillers.

Lee said Modern Aesthetics provides a unique spa experience with its revolutionary collaboration with Precision IV therapy.

“We offer IV Ozone and IV therapy at Modern Aesthetics,” Lee said. “Ozone therapy is a form of oxygen O2 that may help someone overcome various health conditions.”

With a medical director, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses and licensed estheticians, Lee said the facility is equipped to offer services that require the skills and knowledge of someone with a medical education.

Lee added touches to Modern Aesthetics to provide a place to relax in Zionsville with her unique design tailored explicitly to comfort and relaxation as a place for escape.

For more, visit modernaesthetics.biz.