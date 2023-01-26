Current Publishing
Mayor Cook: No decision yet on running again

Mayor Andy Cook

Westfield Mayor Andy Cook said he hasn’t made a decision on whether to run for another term but anticipates doing so this week.

Cook, who has been mayor since 2008, said Jan. 23 that he would decide before the Feb. 3 primary filing deadline. 

Three candidates have already entered the mayor’s race – Kristen Burkman, Jake Gilbert and Scott Willis. Gilbert and Willis are Westfield City councilmen, while Burkman, a member of the city’s Advisory Plan Commission, announced her candidacy for mayor Jan. 5 and is seeking to become the city’s first female mayor. 

If Cook decides to run again, that will set up a four-way race during the May 2 primary election if no other candidates file. Cook, Burkman, Gilbert and Willis are all Republicans. 

But Cook stressed that he hasn’t made a decision one way or another on running again. 

“I want to see who else jumps in,” Cook said. 

The deadline to file for the primary is noon Feb. 3. 


