Blueprint for Improvement: Warm and welcoming Carmel kitchen

Built in Carmel’s Eden Estates neighborhood in 1980, this home’s owners were looking to improve the kitchen’s functionality and update the room’s style — without losing the room’s warm and inviting character.

The fridge and double ovens once dominated the space, interrupting the room’s flow. Relocating the appliances increased the amount of counterspace, improving the kitchen’s functionality and aesthetic.

Glass, stone and ceramic mosaic tile behind the range creates a beautiful focal point that unifies the room’s color palette.

Removing the soffits provided ample room for taller cabinets, creating the illusion of a higher ceiling while increasing the kitchen’s storage space.