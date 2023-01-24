Blueprint for Improvement: Warm and welcoming Carmel kitchen

Built in Carmel’s Eden Estates neighborhood in 1980, this home’s owners were looking to improve the kitchen’s functionality and update the room’s style — without losing the room’s warm and inviting character.
- The fridge and double ovens once dominated the space, interrupting the room’s flow. Relocating the appliances increased the amount of counterspace, improving the kitchen’s functionality and aesthetic.
- Glass, stone and ceramic mosaic tile behind the range creates a beautiful focal point that unifies the room’s color palette.
- Removing the soffits provided ample room for taller cabinets, creating the illusion of a higher ceiling while increasing the kitchen’s storage space.
- Organizational additions — including a pull-out spice rack, cantilevered drawer organizers and a knife block drawer — ensure everything has its place.