Bastian Solutions plans new headquarters in Noblesville

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is planning a new state-of-the-art corporate campus in Noblesville, according to city officials.

The 162-acre site will serve as the future home to the company’s corporate headquarters and advanced manufacturing facilities which will produce industry leading supply chain automation technologies. The new campus will be designed to support the company’s anticipated growth over the next several decades with ground breaking estimated to start in the next 24 to 36 months, according to the city.

“For 70 years, Bastian Solutions has experienced demonstrated success in central Indiana, and we’re proud to continue to call the region home as we embark on the next chapter in our history,” said Aaron Jones, president and CEO of Bastian Solutions. “Our investment in the Noblesville campus will be the largest our company has made to date. This project is indicative of our commitment to Bastian employees, the material handling industry and the State of Indiana. We’re excited to build upon the roots we’ve established here to ensure we’re successful for the next 70 years.”

To determine the optimal location for the company’s new home, the company conducted a thorough zip code study of its current Indiana-based employees, along with housing market research and labor supply market research to support future growth objectives. The results of the study led Bastian Solutions to select a location near 146th and Promise Road in Noblesville, approximately 13 miles from its current corporate headquarters, which is located on North Meridian Street in Carmel.

The site will provide ample space for manufacturing, engineering, research and development and designed outdoor spaces, which will be used to engage with the larger Noblesville community, according to the company.

“Bastian Solutions has proven itself to be a committed partner who values Indiana’s long history in advanced manufacturing,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “This investment will reach beyond company walls and create an engaging environment through connectivity that will improve quality of life for employees, partners, the Noblesville community and beyond.”

The project includes $130 million in total capital investment with the company committing 250 new jobs over the next five years. The move includes 400 retained and relocated jobs, according to the company.

“Bastian Solutions is not only investing in their future, but also in Noblesville’s,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said. “This project speaks to Bastian’s commitment to job growth and economic development in Noblesville, and we are excited for our upcoming successes and bright future together.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. committed an investment in Bastian Solutions of up to $4 million in the form of incentive-based tax credits pending approval from the Indiana Economic Development (IEDC) board of directors and based on the company’s job creation plans. The tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.

The IEDC also committed an investment of up to $2 million in assignable redevelopment tax credits, which provide an incentive to companies to invest in the redevelopment of vacant property to improve the quality of place within Indiana.