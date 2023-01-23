Zionsville Town Council receives updates on parks department master plan

The Zionsville Town Council held its second meeting of the year on Jan. 17 at Zionsville Town Hall. Topics included discussion of the Zionsville Parks & Recreation Dept.’s five-year master plan, among other topics. The next town council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 6.

What happened: Jared Logan, superintendent of the Zionsville Parks and Recreation Dept., addressed the council with findings and recommendations for its five-year master plan. His presentation outlined a four-phase process including analysis visioning, framework, renderings and an action plan.

What it means: The findings included public input for more trail connections to the Big-4 Rail Trail, more trail connections to parks, demand for a community center with an indoor aquatic center, a nature sanctuary, splash pad and a canoe launch.

What’s next: More information will be provided by parks department during meetings later in March.

What happened: Councilors received an update on the consideration of appointments to various boards commissions and committees.

What it means: The appointments list contained the names of people who requested to serve on boards and commissions who were appointed by the town council. All were approved, except for Pathway Committee appointments.

What’s next: Pathway Committee appointments are awaiting a two-week continuance for full vetting prior to approval.