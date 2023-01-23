Green launches reelection campaign for Carmel City Council 

Tony Green announced Jan. 23 he is seeking reelection to the Carmel City Council in this year’s municipal election.

Green joined the council in 2017 after the Hamilton County Republican Party held a caucus to fill a seat vacated by Carol Schleif, who moved out of state.

“For more than seven years, I have attended HOA meetings, hosted town hall meetings, sent newsletters and fielded community-wide surveys. My purpose is to listen to the thoughts, ideas and dreams of Carmel residents and business leaders,” Green stated. “The feedback that I have received has been a consistent concern over Carmel’s rapid excessive growth and increasing density.”

That feedback has helped Green identify his campaign priorities:

Preserving the character of Carmel’s residential neighborhoods

Investing in infrastructure to keep pace with Carmel’s population growth

Hiring additional police officers and adding another fire station to maintain a safe family-friendly community

Green is deputy executive director for the Indiana Public Retirement System and previously worked as an attorney for Barnes & Thornburg. He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, a former Air Force pilot and serves as the State Judge Advocate for the Indiana Air Guard and is an adjunct professor of law at Indiana University Law School at Indianapolis.

Only three of the nine city councilors are running for reelection to their current seats, and Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard, who has been in office since 1996, announced he will step down after his term ends. The upcoming shifts in city government contributed to Green’s decision to run again.

“With a new mayor and so many first-time councilors, I think it’s best for Carmel and those in my district for me to continue serving and run for another term,” he said. “I look forward to continuing to advance my priorities with the next mayor, whomever he or she might be, and new council.”

As of Jan. 23, Green is the only candidate to file for the South Central District seat. Candidates may file for the May primary election through Feb. 3.

Learn more about Green and his campaign at TonyGreen4Carmel.com.