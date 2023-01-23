Snapshot: Lawrence launches citywide diversity campaign

Earlier this month, the City of Lawrence launched a citywide marketing campaign focusing on the city’s diversity. The city has a goal to “celebrate the citizens of Lawrence” with “I Love Lawrence” billboards located throughout the city, according to the city on social media. Billboards can be found at 56th Street and I-465, near Lawrence Central High School and one at Pendleton Pike and 56th Street. (Photo courtesy of the City of Lawrence)
