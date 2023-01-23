Current Publishing
Matthew Nance of Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation presented information at the last Entremaker course. Photo courtesy of Hub & Spoke.

Hub & Spoke to offer classes on construction industry

Hub & Spoke, at 8100 E. 106th St., Suite 260 in Fishers, will host a free five-week, 40-hour introductory construction course for people aspiring to join the construction profession.

Designed for students and adults looking for a career change, coursework will provide

registrants with an overview of the academic knowledge and technical skills needed to

succeed in the construction industry. Upon completion of the program, student credentials will be entered into the National Center for Construction Education and Research database that will follow the craftsperson throughout their career.

If attendees are enrolled at Ivy Tech, they can also receive credit for prior learning for the class “Introduction to Construction Technology (BCTI 100).”

“When you look at the class as a whole, the thing that’s really awesome about it is you get the opportunity to reach out into the community,” said Joe Evans, director of sales for ACo, a kitchen remodeling company in the Hub & Spoke building. “You’re talking to students, business owners and community members. You never know who you’re going to make contact with.”

During the course, students will learn:

  • Basic safety skills
  • Introductory construction math
  • Basics of power and hand tools
  • Basic rigging
  • Basic communication skills
  • Construction drawings
  • Basic employability skills
  • Material handling

Registration is available online at hubandspoke.works/workforce-development/entremaker-program. The course runs from Jan. 24 to Feb. 25 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

For more, visit hubandspoke.works/workforce-development/entremaker-program.


