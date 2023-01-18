Zionsville receives $1.9 million grant from IEDC

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has awarded $1.9 million to the Town of Zionsville to be used for the Zionsville Gateway Area project, a plan several years in the making that seeks to optimize land usage in the Zionsville area.

The grant is part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Indiana Regional Economic Accelerations and Development Initiative. The $1.9 million comes from a total $20 million in READI grant dollars to the White River Regional Opportunity Initiative partnership, which consists of representatives from three counties and eight communities, including Zionsville

The grant funding will be used for design work within the ZGA. Beginning this year, Zionsville Dept. of Public Works will engage engineers and landscape architects to design the realignment of 1st Street south of Sycamore Street, including considerations for a future public plaza. Design work also includes the addition of trail and pedestrian connections, as well as the evaluation of burying overhead utility lines. Design and engineering are expected to be complete in the first half of 2024.

“The ZGA plan sought to engage all stakeholders – business owners, residents and developers – to determine the highest, best and most sustainable mix of uses within the area,” Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron stated. “This infrastructure investment will be a catalyst for implementing this mission and seeing future transformational development that compliments the activity and character of the Village.”