Noblesville Schools to launch communications platforms

Noblesville Schools has announced plans to launch two new communication platforms as a way to connect with the public.

The platforms will enhance information sharing with the community, said Marnie Cooke, executive director of marketing and communications with Noblesville Schools. The district will send out a print publication, ‘The Connect: State of the Schools,” to residents by mail this month that will provide an overview of Noblesville Schools’ finances, academics, construction, celebrations, challenges and more, according to Cooke, who said the comprehensive snapshot of the district will be published annually.

In addition, officials will launch a monthly digital newsletter known as “In the Know” that will provide regular updates on district initiatives, school board meetings, student and staff highlights, and events. The public can sign up to receive it via email by visiting lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/sImpInp/intheknow.

“We hope all residents, including those without children in our schools, will take advantage of these opportunities to learn more about how their tax dollars are being spent, how their future workforce is being developed, and how strong schools make for a strong community,” Cooke said. “Connecting with the community is important to us and we’re pleased to offer these additional ways for Noblesville residents to stay informed regarding their schools.”

Cooke said in addition to the new print publication and digital newsletter, Noblesville Schools offers several ways for those without children in school to find school news. Those include the district’s websites, social media channels, school board meetings, annual State of the Schools presentation, local media coverage, the Miller Ambassadors program, public events, brochures and videos.

Residents are also encouraged to contact district leadership with any questions, concerns or suggestions they may have. For contact information, visit noblesvilleschools.org/domain/32.