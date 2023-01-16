Letter: PrimeLife Enrichment second-to-none

Editor,

I’m glad that Carmel (City Council Central District) candidate Chuck Ford is interested in improving opportunities for senior citizens in Carmel. He says, “My dream is to have a senior center that is second-to-none in the country.” I would like to point out that Carmel and Hamilton County do have a senior center that is second-to-none, and it’s called Prime Life Enrichment! I hope that if elected, it’s Mr. Ford’s goal to support PLE, not create a competing senior center.

If you know a senior citizen that wants excellent programming, please consider PLE, 1078 3rd Ave SW in Carmel.

Ilene Arends, Carmel