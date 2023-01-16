Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Letter: PrimeLife Enrichment second-to-none

Letter: PrimeLife Enrichment second-to-none

0
By on Letters to the Editor

Editor,

I’m glad that Carmel (City Council Central District) candidate Chuck Ford is interested in improving opportunities for senior citizens in Carmel. He says, “My dream is to have a senior center that is second-to-none in the country.” I would like to point out that Carmel and Hamilton County do have a senior center that is second-to-none, and it’s called Prime Life Enrichment! I hope that if elected, it’s Mr. Ford’s goal to support PLE, not create a competing senior center.

If you know a senior citizen that wants excellent programming, please consider PLE, 1078 3rd Ave SW in Carmel.

Ilene Arends, Carmel


More Headlines

Your ViewsLetter: No room for a milquetoast mayor Carmel in brief — January 10, 2023 Bracelets for impact: Nonprofit jewelry business offers therapy, helps empower women in need Your ViewsLetter: Art at Clay Terrace inspires Tumbling in: Westfield girls launch high school gymnastics team Your ViewsLetter: Better birth outcomes achievable
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact