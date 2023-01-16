Heartland Film moves headquarters to Fort Ben Cultural Campus

Heartland Film has announced it is moving its headquarters to the Sterrett Center at 8950 Otis Ave. on the Fort Ben Cultural Campus. With the support of Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation, the local nonprofit arts organization has renovated the center and will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 25. The public is welcome to attend the ceremony, which will be followed by an open house until 6 p.m.

The Sterrett Center, initially called the Fort Harrison Service Club, provided leisure opportunities to enlisted men and had a combined military and recreational library. The center was then used as a community center maintained by Lawrence’s parks department before becoming the base for Heartland Film.

“The Sterrett Center is the perfect space for Heartland Film to live out our vision to be the preeminent destination for connecting audiences and filmmakers to experience transformative film,” President Michael Ault stated. “With the Arts for Lawrence’s Theater at the Fort, musical swings, amphitheater and visual arts center, the Fort Ben Cultural Campus is where art and community meet.”

Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier will welcome Heartland Film to the Sterrett Center at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I am thrilled to welcome Heartland Film to Lawrence,” Collier said. “The addition of this well-established, internationally recognized film organization is another indicator of the growth taking place in our great city. Through their engaging films, multiple festivals and community outreach, residents and visitors will enjoy the perks of Heartland Film making Lawrence their home.”

Heartland Film is a nonprofit arts organization that annually runs the 11-day Heartland International Film Festival in October, the Academy Award-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival in July, the Truly Moving Picture Award and other year-round programs. Based in Indianapolis, Heartland Film was founded in 1991 with the mission to “curate, promote and celebrate thoughtful and engaging films from diverse perspectives,” according to the organization’s website.

As Heartland Film looks to the future, it will launch a new building fund at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to help raise funds for additional needs like a new projector, sound system and other updates that will help make its new event center more functional for community programs.

For more, visit heartlandfilm.org.