Burk launches reelection bid for Zionsville Town Council

Zionsville Town Council at-large incumbent Brad Burk recently announced his bid for reelection to one of the council’s two at-large seats in the May 2 primary election.

Burk, a Republican, was first elected in 2019.

“It’s an honor to have served on this Council and I have diligently worked to represent all, making the very best decisions for our community,” Burk stated. “ I am extremely proud of what this team has accomplished and would very much appreciate the opportunity to continue giving back.”

Burk has lived in Zionsville for 20 years with his wife and four children. He was one of the leaders launching Relay for Life in 1988 and is the executive director of the American Cancer Society for Indiana.

Burk holds two degrees from Ball State University and a degree from Notre Dame in business and has decades of nonprofit experience and leadership.

Burk will once again run with incumbent council member Alex Choi in a joint campaign similar to their campaign in 2019.

“Alex and I share the same principles and beliefs about local government,” Burk stated. “We work extremely well together, often sharing critical thoughts and feedback from constituents. I have the utmost respect for Alex, and I trust we both bring value to any conversation or decision.”