Comic Book in a Day Challenge set for Jan. 21

Nickel Plate Arts is gearing up for the 10th annual Comic Book in a Day Challenge later this month.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Ignite Studio at the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Dr., in Fishers. The annual event gives participants the opportunity to create a comic book from scratch in just eight hours with the help of Nickel Plate Arts’ featured artists, including Stuart Sayger, Gavin Smith and other staff members.

Celebrity special guest and legendary comic artist Bob Hall will be in attendance and assisting participants as a featured artist. Hall has worked in the comics industry for more than 45 years and has made appearances in numerous comic cons over the past several decades.

“I’m looking forward to helping the next generation of artists excel in their work during this extraordinary event,” Hall said. “Nickel Plate Arts provides the opportunity for continued successes among our community members, pushing the bar higher through events like the Comic Book in a Day Challenge.”

Hall and the other featured artists will be creating alongside participants all day and will be available for questions and coaching. In-person and virtual options are available.

The day-long challenge will allow participants to meet other artists and compete for prizes. However, officials say registering for the challenge isn’t the only way to enjoy the event.

The public is invited to stop in throughout the day to watch the challenge in progress, meet and shop for artwork from professional featured artists, and participate in comic-themed art activities. All artwork created in the challenge will be displayed in an exhibit in Ignite Studio and published in a printed comic book.

“Our title sponsor, Browning Day, is the perfect fit for Comic Book in a Day because creativity and artistry are a core part of their design process,” said Ailithir McGill, Nickel Plate Arts director. “They encourage their staff to explore a wide range of disciplines.”

When a participant has registered, they will be added to Nickel Plate Arts’ contact list and will receive updates about the details of the event. A registration fee will pay for a copy of the ‘Comic Book in a Day’ compilation, which will include each participant’s work, and drawing supplies will be provided to anyone who needs them.

To register for the challenge, visit bit.ly/3vvabC4. Full event details can be found by visiting nickelplatearts.org/comicbookinaday/.

Comic Book in a Day Workshops

Nickel Plate Arts will host a series of workshops to help you prepare for the upcoming Comic Book in a Day event. These workshops will be held at the Ignite Studio at the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Dr., in Fishers and are open to the public.

Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. – Creative Warm-Up. with Bill Wilkison

Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. – What Makes a Comic Book?, with Gavin Smith

Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. – Unconventional Comics, with Stuart Sayger,