Purdue Extension, 4-H to offer lessons

Purdue Extension and Indiana 4-H are offering a program targeted to high school students through a virtual eight-week series of lessons.

The workshop series, “Life Lessons,” begins Jan. 17 and will focus on topics that will have positive effects on youths as they grow into adulthood, according to a news release. The series is based on the mission of Indiana 4-H to provide real life educational opportunities that develop young people at a statewide level, the release said.

Through Google Classroom, topics covered in the one-hour lessons will focus on auto care, basics of budgeting, etiquette and people skills, food prep and safety, home care, online and social media safety, self-care and mental health and celebrating what students have learned. Participants will have follow-up activity after each lesson to reinforce learning, including one virtual component and one off-screen component, according to a news release.

Guest speakers will also join lessons during various sessions to provide expertise and give participants an opportunity to connect with professionals. Registration can be completed by visiting v2.4honline.com/.

To register, create an account or sign-in with registration found under the Events tab. The $30 registration fee covers the cost of all provided material, content and supplies that will be sent to participants, according to Purdue Extension and Indiana 4-H.

For more information, contact Kati Sweet by emailing hendrces@purdue.edu or visit bit.ly/23lifelessons.

Lesson schedule (all lessons begin at 7 p.m.)

Jan. 17

Online & Social Media Safety

Jan. 24

Banking & Budgeting

Jan. 31

Self-Care

Feb. 7

Food Prep & Safety

Feb. 14

Home Care

Feb. 21

Etiquette & People Skills

Feb. 28

Auto Care

March 7

Celebration!