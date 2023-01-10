Athlete of the Week: Senior forward’s improvement boosts Westfield High School basketball team

Westfield High School senior forward Alex Romack has continued making advances on the basketball court.

Shamrocks coach Shane Sumpter said Romack began picking up his game last season during the Hall of Fame Classic Dec. 30, 2021. At that time, when Braden Smith, now a Purdue University freshman starter, was sidelined for several games with an injury, Romack picked up his scoring.

“The first game Braden was out I think Alex had 24 points,” Sumpter said. “He brings a unique skill set to the table.”

The 6-foot-6 Romack was averaging 15.3 points on 49 percent shooting from the field and 10.3 rebounds for the Shamrocks prior to the Jan. 3 game.

“I definitely have worked on my shot a lot,” he said. “I’m trying to get better at creating offense for other players.”

Romack said he has improved his strength, which is helping with his rebounding.

“We have a good weight training program,” he said.

Romack averaged 13.1 points and 7.0 rebounds as a junior.

Sumpter said Romack has continued to improve his quickness.

After missing his only 3-point shot last season, Romack has made 2 of 7 from 3-point range this season.

“He’s definitely a threat from the perimeter now,” Sumpter said. “His free throwing shooting is a lot better, especially toward the end of the game.”

Romack, who was shooting 68 percent from the free throw line, said he wants to improve that percentage as the season goes on.

The Shamrocks won their first boys basketball state title last season with Mr. Basketball winner Smith leading the way. Despite losing Smith, Westfield was 6-1 in its first seven games this season.

“I think we do a really good job playing as a team,” Romack said. “No one on our team wants all the credit. We have really good chemistry, and everyone plays hard. It helps that everyone understands what they need to do, especially in big moments. That’s been part of our success.”

Sumpter said Romack is drawing interest from NCAA Division II schools and NAIA schools. Romack said he definitely wants to play in college and is considering pursuing a degree toward medical school.

Romack played baseball until high school and made the decision to focus on basketball.

Favorite athlete: Tom Brady

Favorite TV show: “The Office.”

Hobbies: Going to pool in summer, hanging out with friends