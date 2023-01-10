Night & Day diversions – January 10, 2023

‘Clue’

“Clue” performances run through Feb. 5 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘A Conversation with Boney James’

“JazzTalk: A Conversation with Boney James,” a free livestream, is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 10. James will perform Feb. 18 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. To register for the livestream, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘The Nashville Songbook’

Mandy Barnett will celebrate “The Nashville Songbook” with performances at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13-14 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.