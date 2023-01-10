Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Night & Day diversions – January 10, 2023

Night & Day diversions – January 10, 2023

0
By on Event Calendar

‘Clue’

“Clue” performances run through Feb. 5 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘A Conversation with Boney James’

“JazzTalk: A Conversation with Boney James,” a free livestream, is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 10. James will perform Feb. 18 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. To register for the livestream, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘The Nashville Songbook’

Mandy Barnett will celebrate “The Nashville Songbook” with performances at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13-14 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.


More Headlines

Night & Day diversions – January 3, 2023 Carmel in brief — January 10, 2023 Zionsville community events – January 2023 Civic Theatre’s ‘Ghost Light Cabaret’ set for Feinstein’s Geist community events – January 2023 Songbook Academy applications open
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact