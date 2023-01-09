Fishers to close 141st St. from Ind. 37 traffic

The City of Fishers will close 141st Street to traffic across Ind. 37 beginning Jan. 11.

The closure will likely last until the end of 2023 and see the removal of the stoplight on Ind. 37 and 141st Street. to increase the flow of traffic similar to the intersection of 116th Street and the crossing.

The change will allow motorists on Ind. 37 to continue through the intersection without stopping. The new configuration will keep motorists on 141st Street from being able to cross Ind. 37. Drivers will only be able to get on the road by turning right. Motorists on Ind. 37 can only turn right to exit onto 141st.

Rising construction costs have delayed making 141st Street a roundabout. Fishers will look to resume the project this fall.

For more, visit 37thrives.com.