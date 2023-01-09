Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Fishers to close 141st St. from Ind. 37 traffic
CIF construction dispatch: 141st Street will be closed to remove the stoplight at the intersection of 141st Street and Ind. 37. Photo courtesy of 37 Thrives.

Fishers to close 141st St. from Ind. 37 traffic

0
By on Fishers Community

The City of Fishers will close 141st Street to traffic across Ind. 37 beginning Jan. 11.

The closure will likely last until the end of 2023 and see the removal of the stoplight on Ind. 37 and 141st Street. to increase the flow of traffic similar to the intersection of 116th Street and the crossing. 

The change will allow motorists on Ind. 37 to continue through the intersection without stopping. The new configuration will keep motorists on 141st Street from being able to cross Ind. 37. Drivers will only be able to get on the road by turning right. Motorists on Ind. 37 can only turn right to exit onto 141st. 

Rising construction costs have delayed making 141st Street a roundabout. Fishers will look to resume the project this fall. 

For more, visit 37thrives.com. 


More Headlines

Looking Ahead: Mayor: 2022 an exciting year for city, expects progress to continue in 2023 Looking Ahead: Redevelopment, roundabouts, municipal elections in store for 2023 Fishers DPW shares tips for winter ahead Looking ahead: Lawrence area to see several construction projects in the new year City of Fishers will conduct food drive  Looking Ahead: Future of Grand Park, city elections on the horizon in 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact