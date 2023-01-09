Current Publishing
Updates to Big-4 Rail Trail closure

Crews began preliminary work today on the Big-4 Rail Trail widening and improvement project. As a reminder, closures on the Rail Trail will be done in phases to allow the use of segments of the trail throughout the project. Rail Trail users can expect to see the Phase I closure this month. This will widen the Rail Trail from 10 feet to 12 feet.

  • Phase I — CR 875 E to Mulberry Street
  • Phase II — Mulberry Street to Starkey Avenue

Any trees that are removed will be replaced with new ones.

For updates, visit zionsville-in.gov/666/Big-4-Rail-Trail-Extension.


