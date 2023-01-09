Current Q&A: Getting to know Danyele Easterhaus

Danyele Easterhaus is executive director of Student Impact of Westfield, an organization that provides after-school programming for children in Grades 5 through 12 in Westfield Washington Township.
What is your best habit, and what is your worst?
“Best, (reading) Bible before bed every night. Worst, eating my feelings.”
Do you have a hidden talent?
“I am a photographer.”
What do you do when you’re stuck?
“I wait (and) go back later.”
Is there a book that you recommend to everyone?
“’Undistracted’ by Bob Goff.”
Is there a businessperson you admire? Why?
“Danielle Carey Tolan. Danielle leads with character and strength and passion. She develops people for who they want to become.”
Do you have a favorite podcast?
“’Crime Junkies.’”
What is your biggest indulgence?
“Frangos from Macy’s at home. Out, definitely desserts from Rail.”
How do you relieve stress?
“I do deep breathing a lot. But if I have time, I love to read a book.”
What is your favorite drink?
“It depends on time of day. Coffee with cream in the morning. Iced tea most of the time, sometimes a Diet Coke. And a Preservation Fizz for a drink out from Rail.”
Do you have a favorite meal in town?
“Rail burger with potato salad.”
What is your go-to song to get pumped up?
“’Our Song’ by Taylor Swift.”