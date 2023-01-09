Blueprint for Improvement: Timeless kitchen upgrade in Cicero

Built in 2003 in Cicero’s Bear Slide neighborhood, this home’s kitchen had good bones but needed a modernized facelift. Our team got to work, infusing the space with light, dimension and timeless style.

A new custom range hood was installed, serving as the room’s focal point while adding a touch of elegance.

White perimeter cabinets and a white herringbone backsplash brighten the room, while the gray tone on the island adds a layer of dimension and depth.

Crown molding additions on the upper cabinets and carved legs on the kitchen island elevate the space while incorporating traditional design and style.

Chrome faucet and cabinet hardware finishes add a touch of luster and elegance with classic appeal.