Blueprint for Improvement: Timeless kitchen upgrade in Cicero

Built in 2003 in Cicero’s Bear Slide neighborhood, this home’s kitchen had good bones but needed a modernized facelift. Our team got to work, infusing the space with light, dimension and timeless style.
- A new custom range hood was installed, serving as the room’s focal point while adding a touch of elegance.
- White perimeter cabinets and a white herringbone backsplash brighten the room, while the gray tone on the island adds a layer of dimension and depth.
- Crown molding additions on the upper cabinets and carved legs on the kitchen island elevate the space while incorporating traditional design and style.
- Chrome faucet and cabinet hardware finishes add a touch of luster and elegance with classic appeal.
- A dual mount double-basin sink, faucet with magnetic pull-down sprayer and integrated soap dispenser add functionality to the space and make clean-up a breeze.