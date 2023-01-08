Homebuilder Paul Estridge dies Jan. 8 at age 65 

Paul Estridge Jr., a Hamilton County developer and restaurant owner, died Jan. 8 at age 65.

A Westfield resident, Estridge was an owner of Carmel-based Estridge Homes, part of a family of companies launched by his father in 1967. The companies worked to develop more than 35 neighborhoods and 9,000 homes in the Indianapolis area.

He was also a co-owner of Carmel restaurant Monterey Coastal Cuisine and TAB Indy North, a small business advisor and coaching service.

Estridge was named Builder of the Year by the Builders’ Association of Greater Indianapolis, Entrepreneur of the Year by INC. Magazine, Citizen of the Year by the City of Westfield and is a member of the Carmel High School Hall of Fame.

He founded the Estridge Family Foundation in 2007. Since then, it has donated more than $6 million to local nonprofits.

Estridge graduated from CHS in 1976 and the University of Evansville in 1980.