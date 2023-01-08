Carmel student dies from injuries after vehicle crash into building

A Carmel High School student who crashed a vehicle into the Olivia on Main building last week died from his injuries Jan. 8, a Carmel Clay Schools official confirmed.

Michael Jent, 16, was heading eastbound on Main Street at approximately 5:19 a.m. Jan. 6 when he lost control of the vehicle, driving it into the mixed-use building on the southwest corner of Main and Old Meridian streets. Jent, a junior at CHS, was on his way to swim practice.

First responders transported Jent to the hospital with serious injuries.

This story will be updated.