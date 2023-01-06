Westfield chamber hosting Lantern Awards event Jan. 19

The Westfield Chamber of Commerce will honor outstanding residents and businesses in the community Jan. 19 during its annual Lantern Awards event.

The event, which began in 1982, features an award ceremony that will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Prairie Waters Event Center, 4180 Westfield Rd., Westfield, according to the chamber. Individual, industry, community, business and nonprofit awards will be presented during the event that recognizes work from 2022.

Tickets for the event are available with individual tickets being $75 and reserved tables being $750. Tickets can be purchased by visiting westfieldchamberofcom merce.growthzoneapp.com/ap/ Events/Register/zLw3KmJL?mode= Attendee.

For questions, email info@ westfieldchamberindy.com or call the chamber office at 317-804-3030.