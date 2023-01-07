Carmel in brief — January 10, 2023

County council elects president – Ken Alexander has been elected president of the Hamilton County Council for 2023. He replaces Steve Schwartz in the role. Amy Massillamany will serve as vice president. Election of officers is an annual practice at the first meeting of each year. Alexander was elected to the Hamilton County Council in 2018. He represents District 4, which includes Adams, Washington and part of Clay townships.

Theft investigation – The Carmel Police Dept. is investigating a theft from a residence in the 1000 block of Cavendish Dr. that occurred on Nov. 28. As part of the investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individual pictured. This individual may drive or have access to a black Mercedes. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person or this incident is asked to contact CPD at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 22-76848.

Ball State board appointment – Gov. Eric Holcomb reappointed Carmel resident Rick Hall, a partner at Barnes & Thornburg, to the Board of Trustees of Ball State University. Hall’s term runs through Dec. 31, 2026.

MLK Day program – The City of Carmel will present the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Commemoration at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Tarkington Theater, 3 Carter Green. The event is organized in coordination with the Mayor’s Advisory Commission on Human Relations and will benefit UNCF. Learn more at Carmel.in.gov.

Mission Possible – Assistance League of Indianapolis will present its Mission Possible fundraiser on April 22 at the Eiteljorg Museum, 500 W. Washington St. in Indianapolis. This marks the first time the annual event has been held in person since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The fundraiser will include dining, a raffle and silent auction, and opportunities to view items in the museum. Learn more at alindy.org/mission-possible.html.

Toastmasters open house – Polished Brash Toastmasters, a local Toastmasters International club, will hold an open house from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 18 where guests can learn more about the benefits of being a Toastmaster, meet members and observe a meeting. The group meets each Wednesday at noon at Delta Faucet, 55 E. 111th St., with a virtual option for those who can’t attend in person. Together, they work on a variety of key business skills such as public speaking, leadership, delivering feedback and communication. RSVP to the open house at vpm-9666@toastmastersclubs.org.

Holiday Lights Recycling Drive – Carmel Clay Schools’ Green Teams, City of Carmel Utilities, City of Carmel, Tech Recyclers and White’s Ace Hardware are working together to offer a Holiday Lights Recycling Drive. Residents can recycle used and unwanted holiday lights through Jan. 20 at White’s Ace Hardware, 731 S. Range Line Rd. Since the start of the collaborative program, more than eight tons of holiday lights have been recycled. Recycling inoperable or inefficient holiday lights keeps those items out of landfills, which reduces the long-term carbon impact on the environment.

Bicentennial kickoff – The Hamilton County Bicentennial will open the county’s 200th year with a free, family-friendly event at 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Palladium in Carmel. Michael Feinstein, artistic director for the Center and founder of the Carmel-based Great American Songbook Foundation, will perform and emcee the program, which will include remarks from local dignitaries and engaging performances by area artistic talent. Attendees will receive a goodie bag as well as potentially a special, limited quantity commemorative item. Tickets for this seminal event are free but must be reserved in advance at thecenterpresents.org/tickets-events or by phone at 317-843-3800.

Silver Pen writing competition – The Stratford is accepting essay submissions through Feb. 10 for the 10th annual Senior Living Communities Silver Pen writing competition. The Stratford will award three local high school seniors with cash prizes up to $2,500 to assist with their post-graduate plans. Award recipients will be announced in the spring. For the full rules and to submit an essay, visit Silverpen-SLC.com.

Ice skating tickets available – Tickets for the Ice at Carter Green are on sale. The rink will be open through Feb. 26. Skate sessions last 90 minutes, unless noted on the skate session calendar. The cost per session on all days is $10 for adults and youth 11 and older, $8 for children 10 and younger. Skates may be rented for $4 per person. Buy tickets and learn more at theiceatcartergreen.com/tickets.

State’s cutest dogs – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corp. and Indiana’s First Dog, Henry, are searching for adorable dogs in great locations across the state through the Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest. A different winner will be selected every week for one year. Each winning dog will get a note from Indiana’s first dog, an exclusive ‘More To Discover IN Indiana’ dog bandana, a feature as one of the Cutest Dogs IN Indiana on the Visit Indiana social channels. To enter, upload a photo or video of your dog to Instagram, tag @VisitIndiana and use the hashtag #DogsINIndiana. Entries must include the location where the photo was taken.

Hamilton County Democratic Women meetings— The Hamilton County Democratic Women meet every third Saturday of the month at the Delaware Township Trustee Building 9090 E. 131st, Fishers. Conversations begin at 9:30 a.m., the meeting is from 10 a.m. to 11. All Hamilton County women are welcome.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend by all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

Allied Solutions promotion – Allied Solutions promoted Mark Bugalski to senior vice president and chief growth officer effective Jan. 1. Bugalski most recently led the sales and marketing division for Allied’s Southern region covering 13 states. Over a 12-month period, Bugalski will partner with outgoing Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer David Underdale to ensure a smooth transition for clients and employees. Underdale plans to retire in December after a nearly 40-year tenure at both Allied Solutions and Securian Financial.

Governor’s Fellowship – Applications will be accepted through Jan. 31 for the 2023–24 Governor’s Fellowship, which provides a unique experience in Indiana state government by placing fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year. The program is open to college graduates who receive a bachelor’s degree in the summer or fall of 2022 or spring of 2023. Fellows are paid, full-time employees who participate in the day-to-day activities of state government. Apply at in.gov/gov/governors-office/governors-fellowship-program.

Student Leaders internship program – The 2023 application for Bank of America’s Student Leaders paid internship program is now open through Jan. 13. Selected students will participate in an eight-week paid internship at a local nonprofit organization to learn first-hand about the needs of the community and the critical role nonprofits play. They will also attend a leadership summit to learn how government, business and the nonprofit sector work together to address critical community needs. Learn more and apply at cybergrants.com/pls/cybergrants/quiz.display_question?x_gm_id=1499&x_quiz_id=5082.

Kicking off a Night Of Hope – A fundraising kickoff event in advance of a Night Of Hope will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Westfield City Services Building, 2728 E. 171st St. to celebrate the lives of cancer survivors and to remember those lost. Night Of Hope, set for May 12 at Grand Junction Plaza, is a fundraiser to promote cancer awareness and support the American Cancer Society’s mission to eliminate the disease. Learn more at acsengage.org/hamiltonin.

Miler Series registration open – The 2023 500 Festival Miler Series running/walking events will start at a new location: Fowling Warehouse Indianapolis. The series features courses at 3-mile course on Feb. 11, a 6-mile course on March 4, and a 10-mile course on April 1 to help participants prepare for the organization’s Mini-Marathon, which is 13.1 miles, in May. Registration for the series is open at IndyMini.com/Milers.

Diabetes specialist opens office – Dr. Hisham Allababidi has opened a Carmel office of Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes & Endocrinology Specialists. He is part of a team of physicians and advanced practice providers who treat adults who have diabetes, thyroid conditions or endocrine disorders. The Carmel office is at Franciscan Health Carmel, 12188-B North Meridian St., Suite 250. Board-certified in endocrinology, Allababidi was on staff with Deaconess Health System in Evansville before joining Franciscan Health.

RRCA selects Carmel Half Marathon – The Road Runners Club of America has designated the 2023 Carmel Half Marathon as its Central Region Championship event for its 13th annual race on April 8. The RRCA Championship Event Series is the largest grassroots-organized running series in the U.S. with more than 200 races participating that attract nearly 300,000 participants. RRCA Championship Events are designated annually at the state, regional and national level through a competitive bidding process. As part of the Championship event, RRCA will provide awards for the top Carmel Half Marathon finishers residing in RRCA’s designated Central Region. Registration is available for the Carmel Marathon Weekend at CarmelMarathon.com.

Diabetes Prevention Program – Franciscan Health is offering a Diabetes Prevention Program, an initiative that provides a supportive environment where participants work together in small groups to learn about healthier eating and boosting their physical activity to reduce their contracting diabetes. The program is led by a trained lifestyle coach in a classroom setting and delivered over a 12-month period. Participants must be at least 18 years old, overweight (body mass index over 25), diagnosed with prediabetic conditions or diagnosed with gestational diabetes at any time. Qualified participants can reach out to CIRFranciscanWellCare@franciscanalliance.org or call 317-528-4962 to inquire about the program and to register.

Blood donation guidance updated – The American Red Cross invites those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland or France and have never tried to give blood because of concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) – related to mad cow disease – to give blood and help save lives. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility guidance on vCJD, eliminating the deferral for those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001. In alignment with FDA changes, the Red Cross began accepting donations Oct. 3 from individuals who have not tried giving blood before due to the prior donation criteria. Learn more and schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.

500 Festival launches Living Well Program – The 500 Festival has launched the Living Well Program, a no-cost, resident-based health initiative for apartment complexes to promote resident wellness and build community. It includes discounted registration for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K, training resources and built-in support to reach health goals. It also features head-to-head competition against other apartment complexes for an award for resident participation. Learn more at indymini.com/p/mini-marathon/register/living-well-program.

Hospice volunteers needed – Brighton Hospice in Carmel is looking for volunteers to help office staff perform a variety of office duties such as organizing admission paperwork, filing, preparing and sending mail, answering phones, stocking supplies and helping with special projects and events. Hours and days for this volunteer opportunity are flexible and training will be provided. To learn more, contact Katresha Taylor, volunteer coordinator, by calling 317-798-2160 or by email at ktaylor@brightonhospice.com.