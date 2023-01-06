Carmel High School student crashes into Olivia on Main building on way to swim practice 

A Carmel High School junior suffered serious injuries after crashing his vehicle into the Olivia on Main building Jan. 6 while driving to swim practice.

Michael Jent, 16, was heading eastbound on Main Street at approximately 5:19 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. First responders transported him to the hospital for treatment. The building, which is on the southwest corner of Main and Old Meridian streets, and Jent’s vehicle suffered substantial damage in the crash.

Main Street was closed between Old Meridian Street and Grand View Drive until approximately 9:30 a.m.

“Michael’s parents have asked the community to please keep him and the entire family in your thoughts and prayers,” CHS Principal Tim Phares stated in an email to CHS parents.

CHS mobilized its crisis team at the high school Dec. 6 to help students and staff process the incident.

Current has reached out to the Carmel Police Dept. for more information on the crash, which is still under investigation.