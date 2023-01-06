Current Publishing
Snapshot: Carmel couple welcomes New Year’s Day baby

Nick and Stephanie Stancombe of Carmel welcomed their son, Granger Ray, into the world at 12:25 a.m. Jan. 1. He was the second baby born in 2023 at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, approximately 10 minutes after an Indianapolis family welcomed a baby boy by emergency c-section. Granger weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His birth came after the loss of his big sister, Gwendolyn Rae. She died in October 2021 from a rare genetic disease at 13 months old. While Granger’s parents still feel the pain of the loss, they are celebrating the birth of their healthy boy. (Photo courtesy of Community Health Network)


