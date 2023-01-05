First Bober Tea & Mochi Dough in Indiana opens on Carmel’s Main Street

David Tang was searching for a perfect concept for his new business in the Carmel Arts & Design district.

“We saw the popularity of the Bober Tea drinks,” Tang said. “We were looking for something with a wider variety of options in that department. Then Mochi donuts are something that I fell in love with in California. I wanted to have a place that combined the two. When I was out in California I tried three or four different places. The Bober Tea & Mochi Dough combination was the best tasting combination that we feel good introducing to our customers.”

Bober Tea & Mochi Dough, a franchise, opened in December at 110 W. Main St., Suite 106, in Carmel. Tang, who moved to Carmel from the San Francisco area in 2018, previously owned Main Street Poke, which was in the same spot before closing Oct. 2.

Bober Tea is open from noon to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

“Our goal as we staff up and get more people trained is to be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. by the end of January,” said Tang, who also owns Vitality Bowls at 110 W. Main St., Suite 115.

By summer, Tang said the shop should be open until 9 p.m.

Tang said most Bober Tea shops have added Mochi Dough, which is branded as being Premium Japanese Donuts. This is the first franchise in Indiana.

“Mochi donuts are new to people,” Tang said. “This is our fourth week, and we already have regulars coming in. Our drink menu stays the same with the seasonal type of drink. We change our donut flavor every seven to 10 days.”

The Mochi Dough Carmel on Instagram lists the flavors every week.

“Since our donuts are made with rice flour instead of wheat flour, it’s a lighter amount of gluten,” Tang said.

Tang said several of the tea drinks are dairy-free. There are hot tea, coffee and espresso drinks available as well.

“Eighty percent of drinks we sell are cold, fruit teas or Bober milk teas,” he said.

The store has pink walls, with hearts and a pink horse.

“We want to be a place where people enjoy coming and is upbeat,” Tang said.