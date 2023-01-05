Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness announces bid for reelection

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness announced Jan. 5 that he intends to seek reelection.

First elected in 2015, Fadness — who has focused on economic growth and quality-of-life investments — said he wants to continue focusing on those issues while investing in quality-of-life amenities, economic development and operational efficiencies in the city.

“Over the last several years, Fishers has experienced transformative growth and investment, and we’ve built a community that is vibrant, thriving, and entrepreneurial all while maintaining best-in-class city services and a solid financial foundation,” Fadness stated. “To build on this momentum and accelerate Fishers further into the future, I will continue to embrace innovation, seize opportunities and lead with bold vision for our city.”

The primary election is May 2.