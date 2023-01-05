Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness announces bid for reelection

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness announces bid for reelection

0
By on Fishers Community

Mayor Scott Fadness

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness announced Jan. 5 that he intends to seek reelection.

First elected in 2015, Fadness — who has focused on economic growth and quality-of-life investments — said he wants to continue focusing on those issues while investing in quality-of-life amenities, economic development and operational efficiencies in the city.

“Over the last several years, Fishers has experienced transformative growth and investment, and we’ve built a community that is vibrant, thriving, and entrepreneurial all while maintaining best-in-class city services and a solid financial foundation,” Fadness stated. “To build on this momentum and accelerate Fishers further into the future, I will continue to embrace innovation, seize opportunities and lead with bold vision for our city.”

The primary election is May 2.


More Headlines

Looking ahead: Fishers expects to see multiple projects to begin in 2023 Three Noblesville council members seek reelection Zionsville mayor won’t seek reelection Gossard won’t seek reelection as Westfield clerk-treasurer Crouch visits Carmel, discusses gubernatorial run Looking Ahead: Redevelopment, roundabouts, municipal elections in store for 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact