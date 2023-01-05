Hamilton County Fairgrounds to host 4-H open house

Hamilton County’s Purdue Extension office is inviting the public to learn more about Hamilton County 4-H during an upcoming open house.

The open house will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St., Noblesville. 4-H is an experiential program for youths in grades 3 to 12, with mini-4-H offered to children in kindergarten through second grade delivered by Purdue University Cooperative Extension.

“Through hands-on learning, 4-H kids build not only confidence, creativity and curiosity, but also life skills such as leadership and resiliency to help them thrive today and tomorrow. 4-H welcomes young people of all beliefs and backgrounds while giving youth a voice to express who they are and how they can make their lives and communities better,” according to a news release.

Nearly 1,600 youth from Hamilton County are involved in 4-H and nearly 6 million kids and teens worldwide, which is because 4-H has pivoted and adapted to today’s changing world by providing a platform to promote individual growth by learning, doing and engaging, according to the organization.

Purdue Extension officials said 4-H is a great opportunity to develop a hobby, experience camp and make new friends. It is also family oriented and promotes family togetherness, officials said.

Youths in kindergarten through second grade can enroll in Hamilton County Mini 4-H at no cost. Anyone who is interested in 4-H but has questions, wants to enroll or doesn’t know how, or wants to learn more, is invited to attend the event at the fairgrounds.

For more or to enroll, visit puext.in/hamco4h.